HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In just four days, it will be legal to possess marijuana in Connecticut.
However, you still won’t be able to buy it in the state.
Also, officials are telling businesses that they’ll need a license to sell products with even small amounts of THC.
The Department of Consumer Protection said a loophole allowed stores to sell hemp products with lower levels of THC. They added that this decision is about safety, making sure all products are regulated.
Last Friday, Hector Hernandez got a new shipment of products containing Delta-8, a cannabinoid with THC.
Later the same morning, he received a message from the Department of Consumer Protection.
“10 a.m., 9:30 a.m. I get an email, I think it’s Consumer Protection, saying Delta-8 is illegal to sell,” Hernandez said.
Starting July 1, hemp and hemp-based products containing any amount of THC can’t be sold without a license.
Right now, no one can sell them, which is part of the move to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana to any over the age of 21.
The Department of Consumer Protection said a loophole in the federal hemp farming act of 2018 allowed for the unregulated sale of products like Delta-8.
But Connecticut’s new marketplace will set rules.
In a statement, Dept. of Consumer Protection Michelle Seagull said “the creation of a regulated cannabis market will protect and benefit public health and safety by ensuring consumers know exactly what is in the products they are purchasing and preventing children from accessing these products.
“I think it’s, you know, it’s in the spirit of trying to have a regulated marketplace,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.
He said he just heard about DCP’s decision on Monday but supports it.
“I’m looking online to see if I can find the actual website or the portal for it,” Hernandez said.
The products will require the same retail license as other marijuana products. The Dept. of Consumer Protection is still figuring out how many licenses it will give out. It’s not clear when anyone can apply, but that likely won’t be until next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.