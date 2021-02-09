SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Dept. of Correction is investigating the death of an inmate.
Correctional staff at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution responded to the cell of an inmate on Monday morning.
Staff found Jamari Taylor unresponsive in his cell.
DOC said staff members started life-saving measures and activated 911. Taylor was brought to a local hospital where he died shortly afterwards.
Connecticut State Police and the DOC are investigating the death.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and state police are awaiting the results of a toxicology screen.
No additional information was provided at this time.
