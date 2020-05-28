HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has determined that Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports violated federal law.
The Department of Education started a months-long investigation into the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and several school districts after three high school track athletes and their mothers filed a federal lawsuit in June 2019.
The lawsuit stated several school districts and the CIAC allowed male students who identify as female to complete on the girls’ athletic teams. It also said the state’s policy robs female athletes of opportunities because of the physical advantages of transgender girls.
The CIAC adopted the policy in 2013.
Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, and Chelsea Mitchell claim they were deprived of honors due to transgender girls competing in girl CIAC events since 2017.
The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has issued a letter to the CIAC and the school districts of impending enforcement action.
The letter gives the CIAC and the six public high schools until June 4 to bring their policies into alignment with Title IX.
The high schools named in the letter are Glastonbury Public Schools, Bloomfield Public Schools, Canton Public Schools, Cromwell Public Schools, Danbury Public Schools, and Hartford Public Schools.
Attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom said as a result of the policy in CT, two males have taken 15 women’s state championship titles and took more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions from female tracks athletes in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons.
To read the full letter of impending enforcement action from the Department of Education, click here.
