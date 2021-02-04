(WFSB) – The Department of Homeland Security is now encouraging undocumented immigrants in the country to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a statement, DHS is ensuring anyone who needs to get a vaccine to get it once eligible.
Eggs, cream, and crackers are some of the ingredients Cristina Lopez bought to bake her cakes. On top of being a baker, she’s also a housekeeper and works at an ice cream shop.
“I live with my son. I have bills to pay, the rent, everything. That’s why one job is not enough for me,” Lopez said.
For Lopez, three jobs means more money, but triple the risk factor of getting COVID-19. She hasn’t been infected, but as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and living in the United States for more than 20 years, the message from DHS got her excited for when it’s her turn to take the shot.
“This means a lot for us. It’s super exciting. I really hope we can obtain the vaccinee,” Lopez said.
According to the Dept. of Homeland Security, everyone living in the U.S. will have access to vaccines depending on local distribution guidelines.
In Connecticut, you need to live or work in the state to receive the vaccine.
A message about vaccines from DHS not only brings hope to undocumented immigrants, but also medical doctors at the Yale School of Medicine.
“Within communities of color, Hispanics have suffered from more mobility. So, the number of sick individuals, so the incidents, but morbidity and mortality, the sick and the number of deaths,” said Dr. Marietta Vazquez.
Dr. Marietta Vazquez says the reason for those high numbers might be because of the poor access to healthcare and not affording to miss work. When it comes to the vaccine distribution, Vazquez adds the state needs to make vaccines easily accessible to all communities.
“Not everyone has a car, buses can be troublesome, so I think it’s important to have a menu that has several flavors. To go to schools, to go to community centers, to expand the hours,” Dr. Vazquez said.
In a statement, the Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said they are working with immigrant rights groups regarding vaccines and assure no personal data will be shared with immigration enforcement agencies.
