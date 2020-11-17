HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced on Tuesday that Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon has tested positive for COVID-19.
Delphin-Rittmon is currently self-isolating and following CDC guidelines.
“While I am experiencing mild symptoms, I am able to rest and safely quarantine at home,” said Commissioner Delphin-Rittmon. “I have had limited face to face contact with co-workers due to teleworking and I have been in daily contact with the team at DMHAS. I am grateful my colleagues in the office have not been exposed.”
DMHAS operates over 760 mental health and substance use bed across the state.
To date, 61 patients at Connecticut Valley Hospital, 13 patients at Whiting Forensic Hospital, and 3 patients at Southwest Connecticut Mental Health System have recovered from COVID-19.
DMHAS said 132 out of 160 staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
