HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Health officials and lawmakers made a plea on Monday to repeal certain immunizations exemptions.
Dr. Coleman-Mitchell, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, recommended repealing religious exemptions to vaccines due to an increase in cases of diseases like the measles, which was thought to have been eradicated in the early 2000s.
"High vaccination rates protect not only vaccinated children but also those who cannot be or have not been vaccinated," Coleman-Mitchell said in a letter to lawmakers.
She called it "herd immunity."
"High vaccination rates at schools are especially important for medically fragile children," she said. "Some children have conditions that affect their immunity, such as illnesses that require chemotherapy."
Coleman-Mitchell noted that those children cannot be vaccinated and can be less able to fight off illnesses.
Gov. Ned Lamont echoed her words and cited date that showed Connecticut had the single largest year increase in claimed exemptions for vaccines over the last year since the state began tracking data a decade ago.
"This is an incredibly difficult decision and something that I absolutely have thought long and hard about and consulted on with many medical experts," Lamont said. "When it comes to the safety and health of our kids, we need to take an abundance of caution. The more children who receive their vaccinations, the safer it is for everyone, especially those who may be at risk to catch serious diseases."
In 2019, the United States has seen the largest increase in the number of measles cases in the last 25 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The CDC said more than 1,241 people in 31 states contracted measles between Jan. 1 and Sept. 12, 2019, including three cases in Connecticut and more than 1,000 in Brooklyn and Rockland County, NY.
Coleman-Mitchell asked that the measure be taken up during the General Assembly's next legislative session.
To read her entire letter to lawmakers, click here.
