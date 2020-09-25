HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Public Health released comprehensive guidance and recommendations for all organized sports on Friday.
DPH had previously released guidance to school athletic leagues in Connecticut concerning fall sports.
This new guidance is intended to guide local health departments, municipalities, and league organizers in assessing risk of place.
DPH released the risk categorizations for fall sports below:
- Higher Risk: Wrestling, 11 on 11 Football, Boys Lacrosse, Competitive Cheer and Dance
- Moderate Risk: Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Girls Lacrosse, Volleyball, Water Polo, Swimming Relays, Rowing/Crew, Baseball, Gymnastics, Pole Vault, Softball, Ice Hockey, High Jump, 7 on 7 Football, Field Hockey, Long Jump
- Lower Risk: Individual Running, Running, Weightlifting, Rowing/Crew, Throwing Events, Individual Swimming, Alpine Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country, Golf, Sideline Cheer.
“The COVID-19 pandemic does not mean all organized sports should stop. In fact, DPH recognizes the importance of physical activity for the health and well-being of everyone during this stressful period,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford.
DPH also released recommendations for the operation of interscholastic, club, and recreational sports activities.
In addition, the DPH guidance made the following recommendations that can reduce athletes’ risks for contracting COVID-19:
- Moving indoor activities outdoors and keeping individuals in small cohorts
- Increasing and maintaining the distance between participants
- Implementing rule changes that reduce the number, frequency, duration, and/or exertional level of person-to-person physical contact
- Limiting the sharing of equipment without appropriate cleaning and disinfection
- Adding face covering masks that completely cover the nose and mouth to the required equipment for players and coaches
The full sports guidance can be found here.
