HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health released an updated comprehensive sports guidance for the winter season on Monday.
This comes after the CIAC, the conference that governs CT high school sports said the winter season will not start later this month as planned.
The winter season was set to start on November 21, but that is no longer happening.
RELATED: As CIAC postpones start of winter high school sports season, state changes rules
DPH released the risk categorizations for winter sports below:
- Higher Risk: Wrestling, 11 on 11 Football, Boys Lacrosse, Competitive Cheer and Dance, Martial Arts, Rugby, Boxing
- Moderate Risk: Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Girls Lacrosse, Volleyball, Water Polo, Swimming Relays, Rowing/Crew, Baseball, Gymnastics, Pole Vault, Softball, Ice Hockey, High Jump, 7 on 7 Football, Field Hockey, Long Jump
- Lower Risk: Individual Running, Running, Weightlifting, Rowing/Crew, Throwing Events, Individual Swimming, Alpine Skiing/Snowboarding, Cross Country, Golf, Sideline Cheer, Tennis (singles).
DPH also said that out of state competitions are not recommended for low, moderate, or high-risk sports.
RELATED: Dept. of Public Health releases guidance and recommendations for all organized sports
In addition to the recommended general restrictions, DPH is recommending that coaches and athletes take the following restrictive measures:
- Requiring the use of face covering masks that complete cover the nose and mouth by all coaches and players (including during active play)
- Postponing indoor activities and/or moving indoor activities outdoors
- Keeping individuals in small cohorts
- Limiting/eliminating interactions with individuals outside of your household
- Increasing and maintaining distance between participants
- Implementing rule changes that reduce the number, frequency, duration, and/or exertional level of person-to-person physical contact
The full sports guidance from DPH can be found here.
