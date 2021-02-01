HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Dept. of Public Health is reminding residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning as Winter Storm Cooper moves through the state.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen from malfunctioning furnaces and improper use of fuel-burning equipment, such as generators.
The Dept. of Public Health said hundreds of residents are taken to emergency departments and some are hospitalized every winter dur to carbon monoxide poisoning from faulty furnaces and improperly placed generators.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can be fatal.
The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are:
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
- Nausea or vomiting
- Loss of consciousness
Anyone who thinks they are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning should get out of the house immediately and seek medical help.
“The tragic reality is that most carbon monoxide poisonings are completely preventable,” says Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre S. Gifford. “It is very important to learn how carbon monoxide gas can harm you and what you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.