EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut continues to have one of the fastest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the country, yet wide disparities still exist.
The Department of Public Health is working with historically Black fraternities and sororities on a series of town halls to close this gap.
There will be three town hall forums over the next month or so, including one this week, but this is just one of the many ways this Trusted Messenger Program is reaching out.
“Sometimes someone just needs their hand held to tell them it’s ok,” said Josie Wright, Preside of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., Epsilon Omicron Omega Chapter.
More than half of eligible people in Connecticut have been vaccinated, but there are still huge divides in who is getting the shot.
As of last Wednesday, only 30 percent of Black and 33 percent of Hispanic people over 16 were fully vaccinated. That’s well below the statewide rate of nearly 54 percent.
That’s where the Trusted Partners Program comes in.
“The goal is not just to stick a needle in somebody’s arm and get them vaccinated. The goal is to educate them,” said Kenneth McClary, Parliamentarian, Alpha Phi Alpha Inc, Beta Sigmund Lambda Chapter.
The Dept. of Public Health is working with nine historically Black fraternities and sororities to build trust. This helps the state partner with doctors, clergy, and others who have the trust of their communities.
“They haven’t just shown up yesterday, right, they’ve been there in the trenches,” McClary said.
Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement, “This partnership is about stepping up to help our communities understand the vaccine and provide a direct connection to medical experts who can build trust in our healthcare system.”
The partnership includes a series of virtual town halls where people can ask questions about the vaccine. The first meeting was last week and a second one is scheduled for Wednesday.
Organizers say it’s one of many ways to reach people where they are.
“It may be four in one area, six in another, ten in another, but collectively it could be a large number,” Wright said.
Vaccination rates among African Americans in Connecticut have improved from just 21 percent on April 21st to 30 percent last week. Hesitancy is just one of the reasons.
Members of Trusted Partners say they have also helped people get appointments or transportation.
“I don’t believe that there is just once answer that would fix everything,” Wright said.
After Wednesday, there will be two more virtual town hall meetings.
