(WFSB) - Winter Storm Yoshi has the potential to be a very dangerous one for anyone on the roads.
The Department of Transportation is doing its best to get ready, but with a storm that’s expected to serve up a range of danger, the state says there’s only so much they can do.
Serious warnings are being issued by the state.
If ice becomes the main event here, the state says going out could be fatal.
“Stay off of the road, it can potentially mean the difference between life and death,” said Kevin Nursick. DOT Spokesperson.
The state DOT is not mincing words when it comes to the weekend storm.
It’s one that’s expected to bring snow and sleet, capped off by temperatures quickly plunging into single digits, freezing everything up.
“A snowstorm is one thing to contend with, but when you talk about ice, that’s a different level of hazard,” Nursick said.
Since this is the first major snow we’re seeing this month, the state is stocked with salt, no problem there, and the DOT will call upon 830 plows for this storm and potentially more if needed.
They say all that preparation won’t help if there’s significant icing.
“There is nothing you can do to prepare your vehicle, there’s nothing we can do in terms of materials we put down on the road to guarantee your safety in an icing event,” Nursick said.
We asked the state to go deeper into the science behind it.
They say plain old salt loses its power when temperatures start to plunge.
Since that’s expected to happen on Sunday, crews will go back and drop liquid magnesium chloride to back it up.
They say this process will be critical in the attack on re-freezing.
“When we add liquid magnesium chloride to that mixture, the effectiveness of the salt is still reasonably good into the single digit temperatures,” Nursick explained.
But all that treating won’t guarantee icing won’t happen, and if you hit a patch, the state says all bets are off.
“You lose total control of your vehicle, there’s nothing you can do once that happens, your fate is in a higher power at that point,” said Nursick.
The best advice is to stay off the roads if possible and if there’s any silver lining here, since this is happening on a three-day weekend, the roads shouldn’t be as congested compared to a midweek storm.
