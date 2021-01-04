Patrick Dragon

Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon of the East Brooklyn Fire Department.

BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A deputy chief with the East Brooklyn Fire Department and former Connecticut State Police trooper passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

The volunteer fire department announced on Sunday that Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon died.

"With deepest sympathy and regrets we inform you of the passing of our Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon," the department wrote on social media. "You will truly be missed. Thank you for your years of service."

Rhode Island State Police, which confirmed that Dragon battled the coronavirus, posted their condolences as well.

Dragon was also a member of the Foster Police Department in Rhode Island.

