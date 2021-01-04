BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - A deputy chief with the East Brooklyn Fire Department and former Connecticut State Police trooper passed away after a battle with COVID-19.
The volunteer fire department announced on Sunday that Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon died.
"With deepest sympathy and regrets we inform you of the passing of our Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon," the department wrote on social media. "You will truly be missed. Thank you for your years of service."
With deepest sympathy and regrets we inform you of the passing of our Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon. You will truly be missed. Thank you for your years of service. pic.twitter.com/aGtcqutrb0— East Brooklyn Fire Department (@department_east) January 3, 2021
Rhode Island State Police, which confirmed that Dragon battled the coronavirus, posted their condolences as well.
The Rhode Island State Police extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dispatcher Patrick Dragon of the Foster Police Department. Patrick was a retired CT State Trooper and died after a battle with COVID-19. #AlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/aHWlLujO4S— RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) January 4, 2021
Dragon was also a member of the Foster Police Department in Rhode Island.
