(WFSB) - It is something that has been batted around for a long time.
Should the school districts in the cities of Ansonia and Derby combine?
On Monday night, the two districts got one step closer in making that decision by selecting a consulting firm to analyze whether or not it makes sense.
While tonight they selected which consulting firm they want to do the study, it will still take about two years for them to complete it.
Analyzing how much money would be saved, whether combining the districts would improve learning for students, so much goes into it and then once they complete the study, it would still go to voters in both cities to make the final decision.
By a unanimous vote, the temporary Regional School Study Committee for Ansonia and Derby selected a firm called District Management Group out of Boston to analyze over the next two years whether it makes sense for the two school districts to combine.
“It’s actually a very exciting day for the Ansonia and Derby public schools, in that we have been discussing the possibility of the regionalization and shared services for a number of years,” said John Izzo, Co-chair of Temporary Regional School Study Committee.
Ansonia and Derby are both very small school districts and both with declining enrollment.
With state funding for education expected to only decrease, the hope is that combining resources could help both financially strapped municipalities save potentially $10 million.
“What we’re looking for, for our students, are better outcomes. It’s no secret that we are a challenged district. Both Derby and Ansonia,” said Izzo.
The committee made up of officials from both towns feel District Management Group has the know how to figure out if regionalization is the right thing to do.
“They are exclusively consultants to the education industry, the director of the firm comes out of MIT and he was also a teacher, so he has real world classroom experience,” said Jim Gildea, Co-chair of Temporary Regional School Study Committee.
For many residents, the jury is still out on whether combining is good or not.
“We’ll see what happens when it goes to referendum. That’s still a long road away,” said Beverly Tidmarsh.
The towns would be using grant money to fund the study.
They will now have to negotiate a consulting fee with the firm.
Once the company gets to work they will ultimately produce a pros and cons list and make a recommendation upon which voters will decide.
