DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Answering the call, making sure dozens of seniors won’t go without on Thanksgiving.
A group of volunteer firefighters from the Naugatuck valley spent the day cooking up and delivering a Thanksgiving meal.
This has become a tradition for these firefighters in Derby.
Donating the food, cooking it, and getting it out to dozens of seniors who otherwise wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving without it.
“We have 85 pounds of turkey, 5 turkeys, whole bunch of stuffing, whole bunch of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, some rolls,” said Captain Tom Biggs, Paugasett Hook and Ladder Company.
For these volunteer firefighters with Derby’s Paugassett Hook and Ladder Company, it’s a labor of love.
“It’s awesome, it’s absolutely gratifying, the people love it, very appreciative about it and it’s great to give back in a different way,” said Biggs.
For the fourth straight year, they swapped out their fire helmets and turnout gear for over mitts and aprons.
A precision like assembly line then filling up plates for seniors in town, who without this meal, wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving dinner.
“Some people don’t have family members around for the holidays so as a fire department as a whole, it’s always good for us to give back to the community,” said Linda Goodman.
With the meals packaged up, it’s into the trucks and onto the road for a different type of house call, one that doesn’t involve a fire or a medical emergency, rather it comes with a warm meal and plenty of smiles.
“I think it’s great for people that are alone on Thanksgiving. It’s a credit to the community,” said Dave Bishop of Derby.
A community, that’s making sure its neighbors are taken care of this holiday, when so many are giving thanks.
“I’m thankful I have the opportunity to do this and help people who are a little less fortunate than we are,” said Biggs.
It’s not just Thanksgiving, the volunteer firefighters will also cook and deliver meals for seniors at Christmas.
