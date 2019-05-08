DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A small fire was reported inside Derby High School.
Officials said it appeared the fire happened in a faculty lounge around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
It was extinguished by staff members, but the school was still evacuated.
The school is located on Chatfield Street.
No injuries were reported.
Crews said they were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
While they said the cause of the fire is under investigation, the superintendent's office told Channel 3 that a sterno can caught fire.
It said that while the fire was extinguished, state law requires that the fire alarm be pulled.
Students and staff have since returned to class.
