DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Derby High School forfeited the remainder of its football schedule due to the number of eligible healthy players available.
The Derby Athletic Department issued a news release about it on Sunday.
"Per CIAC guidance if unable to in good faith to reschedule postponed contests you must forfeit those contests," the department said. "Thus, Derby will be forfeiting its remaining varsity contests this season vs. Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton due to the current number of eligible healthy players."
Hello All, Please read & share the below press release regarding modifications to @DerbyCTFootball games moving forward. @DerbyAthletics1 @ValleyIndy https://t.co/vcsUDo621k— Matt Conway (@derbypssuper) October 31, 2021
The department said the team would continue to train and get healthy. It is eyeing a scrimmage return vs. Ansonia on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Derby High School.
The game is scheduled to be senior night for both the football and cheerleading teams.
School officials said they appreciated the guidance from the CIAC and the understanding of athletic directors and coaches of the schools impacted by the forfeit.
"Athletic administration and coaching staff are finalizing details now for a second scrimmage prior to Thanksgiving," the department said. "The season will conclude with the fall season sports awards ceremony where all fall sports teams will be honored for their participation, team accolades, special player awards and recognition and varsity letters on Nov. 30 at Derby High School."
The department said it hopes to come back better and stronger for the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.