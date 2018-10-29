DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- Another Connecticut school has added armed guards to the mix.
It's a security measure that's been discussed in Derby over the past several months and on Monday, guards with guns were implemented.
Parents were presented with the plan and were given a chance to weigh in at community forums.
Now the armed security guards will patrol hallways and school grounds at all Derby public schools.
“In light of what happened in Pittsburgh I think it’s a great idea. It’s a long time coming. I think every school should have this in every city and district across the country,” said Rob Hyder, who is a parent.
Each school security officer or "SSO" has to go through annual firearm and crisis training, and has to have at least 15 years’ experience.
“I was in the military with the U.S. Air Force. I was on a combat team there. After we got out I worked security for Sikorsky Aircraft and from there I was hired by the Connecticut State Police where I spent the next 24 years of my career,” said John Serra, who is now an armed security officer.
The other two SSOs have a police background as well, one with the Bridgeport police and the other with Seymour.
“We have three school security officers now. One for Erving School, one for Bradley School, and one that we are sharing up here. The hope is to have one for each of our four schools, a floater and the original four are being covered by about a $70,000 grant,” said Board of Education Chairman Jim Gildea.
The Derby Police Department has been helping to get the program started, along with input from Shelton and North Branford school security.
“We had a plan from North Branford that we were able to follow, so we are grateful for them for that,” said Derby School Superintendent Mathew Conway.
The main goal is keeping kids in the classroom safe from any potential intruders.
“There’s usually no threats in Derby High School. It’s really small and we all get along really well but with how this generation has been going with a bunch of outside threats and stuff. It feels nice having someone that we know we can count on,” said Madison Koval, a junior.
Gildea said the district is looking for two more guards, so if you’re retired and have experience, contact the school district.
