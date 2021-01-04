BEACON FALLS (WFSB) - A Derby man is dead following a crash Monday afternoon.
According to state police, 24-year-old Jonathan Vazquez was killed when the car he was driving crashed off of Rt. 8 bear exit 23.
Police said the vehicle veered off the roadway for an unknown reason and traveled down an embankment and onto railroad tracks where it flipped over.
Vazquez was ejected in the crash and was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The accident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 203-393-4200.
