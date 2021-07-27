SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man has died following a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:20 on the Derby-Shelton Bridge.
Police say a motorcycle was traveling into downtown Shelton when it was struck by a vehicle that was coming out of Riverside Drive.
The motorcyclist, identified as 60-year-old David Guliuzza of Derby, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Shelton Police at 203-924-1544.
