DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Derby posted a warning to residents after a black bear was spotted in town.
According to police, it was seen in the area of Derby hilltop, specifically Franklin Avenue, Coe Lane and the Derbyshire Condominiums.
"People should use caution and stay away from it," the Derby Police Department posted to Facebook. "Do NOT attempt to approach it or feed it."
The department referred people to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website for more "dos and don'ts" concerning black bears. See it here.
