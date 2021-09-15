Derby teen accused of making threatening post on social media

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Social media sends a school into lockdown after a student allegedly posted a threatening video with a gun.
Now, that teen is facing charges.
Police say a 14-year-old at Derby High School is charged with threatening in the first degree after posting a video, which caused not only the high school, but also the neighboring middle school to go into lockdown Tuesday.
According to Derby Police, a student at the high school alerted staff about a Snapchat video.
In that video, police say a student wearing a mask was holding a gun and warned students not to come to school.
That prompted police to put the high school and also Derby Middle School into lockdown until they could determine there was no threat.
At first, police say students at the school were uncooperative with the investigation, but that changed when they were questioned with their parents present.
Police say that’s when they started sharing information, which lead investigators to develop a suspect.
Police were able to match the clothes the suspect in the video was wearing to the 14-year-old student and the gun used in the video, which turned out out to be an air soft pistol, was allegedly found in the teen’s home.
The charge of threatening in the first degree was filed against the teen Tuesday afternoon, with the case referred to juvenile court.
