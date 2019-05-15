(WFSB) - Warmer temperatures are on the way and that means people will be finding ways to spend time outside.
Doctors said it's important to remember to protect the skin.
May is Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.
They said it's as good a time as any to keep some tips in mind.
They recommended seeing a dermatologist at least once a year for a professional skin exam.
They said use a sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher every day.
If a person plans on being active outdoors for hours, they should use a water resistant sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher.
"So really what you want is a golf ball size or shot glass full of sunscreen," said Dr. Jennifer Pennoyer, dermatologist. "I think it is easier to apply a lotion first and get that good application before you go out. Re-applying every two to three hours, depending if you are sweaty or in the water. You have to reapply more often.”
Doctors said people should keep newborn babies out of the sun and only use sunscreen on children who are at least 6 months old.
For safety tips from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, head here.
