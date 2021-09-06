WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury restaurant has been making many security improvements lately after being repeatedly targeted by thieves, the latest hit causing more damage than usual.
"He did a lot of damage. There was a little bit of vandalism," Conirose Cavanaugh, owner of Paba's Restaurant, tells us.
First, it was a rock through a window.
Then, he hopped in, ran to the back, ripped out their cash register, and ran off with it.
"We open up to broken windows," Cavanaugh explained.
Conirose says the sight of broken glass isn't new to her, but the amount of damage this time, was.
"He got away with maybe ten dollars and change, couple hundred dollars from the register, and I'm left with $800-1,000 repair. That was my quote. They haven't done the work yet, could go up from there depending on what difficulties they come across," continued Cavanaugh.
This happened August 11, but its mark is still felt.
Before this, Conirose says Paba's has been hit multiple times just this year alone.
When she took this to social media, it lead to an anonymous tip to police, who actually arrested the man.
"His rap sheet is just ongoing. He's a lifelong burglary offender, dozens and dozens of burglaries, so he, and he admitted in his interrogation, he was planning on doing a couple more," noted Cavanaugh.
Conirose said he's already been released. She says repeat offenders have hit her restaurant in the past.
It's why she's always thinking of ways to improve the restaurant's security.
It's been rough dealing with this on top of pandemic challenges, like rising food costs, but she'll keep going, though, especially after the support she's gotten from this break-in.
"It makes me choke up thinking about it. You don't realize that in people, the kindness in people, until something like this happens, so it's kind of the silver lining for myself," Cavanaugh added.
Conirose says whenever a break-in happens, she improves on the restaurant's security.
Since this one, she plans to move the cameras higher, as well as get bulletproof glass windows.
