OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- The shutdown of the federal government may soon start to impact folks filing their taxes.
Whether the IRS is open for business or not, people are still ultimately responsible to file their taxes.
“Just because the government is shut down doesn’t mean there is a moratorium on what you have to do,” said Peter Kulas, who is a certified public accountant in Old Lyme.
He’s been doing individual and corporate taxes in Connecticut for more than 40 years.
No matter how long the shutdown lasts, he said people need to meet their tax deadlines.
“You still have to file your returns by April 15. You still have to make payments,” Kulas said.
He added that people still have to make their estimated tax payments that are due Jan. 15, and send in forms, but if anyone needs help from the IRS, they’ll get an automated message on the phone.
Kulas has some advice for taxpayers.
“Assume the government hasn’t been shut down. Do everything the way you’re supposed to do it, send out whatever payments you need to send out by required dates,” he said.
Regarding the state filing, the CT Dept. of Revenue Services said “CTDRS continues to gear up for the 2019 filing season, and advises taxpayers to plan as they normally would at this time of year.”
When it comes down to it, continue to prepare to file, however, folks won’t be able to file electronically just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.