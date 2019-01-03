HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parts of the state received a brushing of snow and light rain on Thursday morning.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.
"While the heaviest precipitation has remained to the south of New England, we did get brushed with some light precipitation in the form of rain and snow showers," Haney said. "For the rest of the morning, we expect little or no snow accumulation."
However, Haney advised drivers that they may encounter some slick spots.
"Just be careful driving around [Thursday] morning," Haney.
Keep an eye on the traffic conditions with the Channel 3 traffic map here.
The sky is expected to become partly sunny. Meanwhile, a northwesterly breeze will strengthen.
Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 40s during the day but dip into the 20s by Thursday night.
Haney noted that the week would end on a pleasant note with highs in the upper 40s on Friday.
"A coastal storm will likely impact Connecticut on Saturday with periods of rain," he said. "We can expect a stiff northeasterly breeze Saturday, but temperatures should reach the low to middle 40s, so this storm is going to be all rain."
The rain is expected to end on Saturday night.
Sunday should be partly sunny but with a gusty wind.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
