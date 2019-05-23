TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Torrington police tried to harness the power of social media to bring in a man wanted on seven warrants.
Police said they negotiated with Jose Simms, 29, earlier this week.
There are four warrants for first-degree failure to appear in court and three warrants second-degree failure to appear.
They said Simms agreed to turn himself in if the department could get 15,000 likes on the "wanted" picture it posted to its Facebook page. See the post here.
The post garnered more than 23,000 likes.
As of Thursday morning, however, Simms had yet to turn himself in to them.
"We are getting a lot of inquiries as to if Mr. Simms has turned himself in yet," Torrington police wrote on Facebook. "As of now he has not. We will update the post again when he does turn himself in. Thank you to everyone who liked the post and messaged us with info. It's all appreciated."
Simms initially wanted 20,000 likes. Police sought 10,000.
“They went back and forth with how many likes it would take. We are actively looking for him so we’re not waiting for us to reach 15,000 ‘likes’ but I mean, social media reaches a lot of people,” said Torrington Police Lt. Bart Barown.
So they said they split the difference.
Police called the task difficult but doable.
Of course, they said if anyone happens to know where Simms is, it'd save people the suspense of the 15,000 likes.
The post also included another unrelated wanted suspect, 36-year-old Kristopher Waananen.
Waananen is wanted for motor vehicle violations and failing to appear in court.
Enfield and CT State Police also have active warrants out for his arrest.
Anyone with information on either man can call the Torrington Police Department.
