NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – When it comes to masking up in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will continue with the current practices in place.

Despite a spike being seen in cases, Lamont dismissed the idea on Monday of bringing back a mask mandate, for now.

“I don’t think we’re planning on any other restrictions at this point,” Lamont said during a news conference Monday morning.

Gov. Lamont and others gathered in New Haven to give an update on the state's vaccine distribution efforts.

Right now, the guidance the state is following is that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings. However, those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors or in crowded outdoor areas.

The current guidance does, however, call for masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters for everyone.

Lamont's response about a potential mask mandate comes as the topic is being discussed at a national level.

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials.

He also said that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

For a complete look at the mask guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

(5) comments

Verdad
Verdad

There are vaccines, well duh!

Soxfan63
Soxfan63

I asked my doctor when he thought this "pandemic" would be over. His answer?

"I don't know...I'm a doctor, not a politician"

Verdad
Verdad

Still proudly part of the problem you are. Keep that mask on as you are unvaccinated and remember that you own this now. #vitamins #boebert

Verdad
Verdad

You would have gotten a real answer if your doctor was a woman. We both know that you think you are funny, but you are not. You think were as stupid as you are? All the tantrums over a simple vaccine and you want us to believe you went to the doctor. Even though it is just an attempt at a joke it is still not plausible for you. You are like a child that whines and cries for hours and hours about a job that takes five minutes to complete. #vitamins #boebert

Wils
Wils

Started wearing it again when shopping even though I'm vaccinated. Don't want to bring it home to family members that aren't/can't get vaccinated.

