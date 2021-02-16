ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A beloved camp that saw significant damage from a fire that erupted last Friday said it does plan to open this season.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp said it plans to resume on-site and residential programming this spring, and host eight, four-day family camps this summer.
“All the programming will of course be modified to ensure a safe experience for all amid the pandemic,” a statement said.
RELATED: Several buildings at Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford destroyed in fire
Several buildings at the Ashford camp were destroyed by a fire the ignited Friday evening.
SLIDESHOW: Fire rips through the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford
Several buildings were destroyed at the Hold in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford on Feb. 12.
Read more here.
Officials are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.
Since 1988, the Hole in the Wall Gang camp has been helping hundreds of thousands of children with serious illnesses.
The camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman, and even after his death, it helped 20,000 children and families annually.
On Monday, Travelers and the Travelers Championship announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.
RELATED: Travelers to match $1 million in donations for Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.