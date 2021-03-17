NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Mother Nature is expected to give us a reminder that it is still technically winter.
Even though snow is expected later this week, local garden centers are still preparing to open up to start the spring season.
Stonehedge Garden Center in Newington is planning to open on Friday, business as usual, as they will be getting deliveries and will have their store stocked up on supplies.
Once April hits, business is expected to pick up as the state starts seeing nicer weather more consistently.
However, this week would have been good timing for folks to start fertilizing their lawns, but a few inches on the ground will postpone lawn preparations.
Friday’s snow will be a buzzer beater, as spring starts the following day. The biggest thing this late March snow is going to do is build the suspense even higher for spring.
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: State to see accumulating snow before spring arrives
“I mean, everybody has cabin fever. I cannot wait to get into my garden. I can’t wait. I’m sure a lot of people are with me on that. Everybody wants to get outside. Can’t do much inside so let’s be outside,” said Nancy Jay, of Stonehedge Landscaping & Garden Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.