NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Despite a wallop from Winter Storm Zoe, New Britain held school on Friday.
Dozens of schools around the state canceled after several inches of snow fell.
Students in New Britain stayed up waiting and hoping for a snow day.
It just wasn't meant to be.
However, they did get to sleep in due to a delay.
"I wish I could play in the snow, but I’m going to school," said Joalix Venotura, a New Britain student.
Isaac Burgos waited at a bus stop as mist fell. He also wished for a snow day.
"It must be nice, it must be nice," Burgos said. "It’s pretty cold out here."
"They have to go to school, it’s a 2 hour delay," said Ginott Venotura.
Some parents opted to drive their children because snow piles hid the path to the bus.
"And there’s no sidewalks, and it’s at the bottom of a hill, so I kind of don’t want him standing on the side of the street," said Trisha Alvarez, a parent.
New Britain students had mixed reactions to the first snowfall of the season.
"It’s too cold, I’ll just lay down and watch a movie," said Zayde Shaklor.
I feel it’s going to be a good winter in general," Burgos said.
Alvarez regardless of what fell, she's ready for the next one.
"We got a long winter ahead of us," she said.
The roads began clearing up during the late morning hours of Friday.
