(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events, and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
AAA of Greater Hartford's Amy Parmenter said an easy, fun day trip is Block Island.
Water Street on Block Island offers several AAA Diamond approved restaurants once you've worked up an appetite.
Additional details on Block Island can be found here.
An option for a weekend getaway is Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You can take a tour of Portsmouth Harbor and its fourteen islands. If you'd rather walk it, you can take a one hour walking tour on the Portsmouth Harbor Trail.
There are also several AAA Diamond rated hotels in or near Portsmouth.
A longer getaway option is Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Right now, this is one of AAA's most popular destinations. It's also an easy flight from Bradley Airport.
AAA has several packages available that offer discounts at hotels, theme parks, and other perks.
Parmenter says there is still availability this Summer so if Disney has been somewhere you've wanted to travel to, now is the time to book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.