(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events and other attractions all across the state of Connecticut.
For those looking for a local drive AAA of Greater Hartford’s Amy Parmenter says to check out Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent. There, you can rent a kayak or canoe to keep cool on the water. Also, nearby Hopkins Vineyard overlooks Lake Waramaug. They have live music on most Saturdays and Sundays, and you can even bring a picnic.
This weekend, you can also check out the Torrington Strawberry Festival happening on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coe Memorial Park.
Anyone looking for an overnight stay could head to Springfield, MA, especially on a weekend that calls for indoor activities.
Guests can visit to The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum or the Basketball Hall of Fame. For a more of an adult adventure, roll the dice at the new MGM casino. The hotel at the casino is not yet open but there are a number of nearby hotels with discounted rates for AAA members.
For a more extravagant getaway, AAA said it’s booking a ton of travel to Mexico, particularly Cancun with a nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport.
Parmenter says travelers should remember the importance of abiding by protocols, which includes getting a COVID test to return to the United States. However, many Cancun hotels are making this particularly easy because they want to encourage tourism.
