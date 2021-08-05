(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events, and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
AAA of Greater Hartford's Amy Parmenter said a recommended day trip would be to Legoland in New York.
It offers a fun day at an ultimate indoor playground, and is only about two hours away.
“Enjoy a full day of activities including interactive rides and, of course, the building of Lego creations alongside master builders, limited only by your imagination,” Parmenter said.
AAA members can save up to 35% on admission tickets.
For details, click here.
For a weekend getaway, AAA is recommending a trip to Philadelphia, the city of Brotherly Love.
“Whether you love art, history or even if you just love to eat or want to run up the steps of the Art Museum like Rocky, you could spend the whole weekend doing all that in Philly and you won’t even make a dent in the possibilities,” Parmenter said.
The city offers a number of AAA three-diamond and four-diamond hotels, depending on your budget, which can be found here, and a number of AAA recommended restaurants, which can be found here.
“Philadelphia really offers every option for every interest,” she added.
A more extravagant getaway would be to book a trip to a national park during the fall months, when kids are back in school.
AAA is recommending heading to Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park – two for the price of one in that Bryce and Zion, both spectacular parks in Utah, are within an easy drive of one another.
Also, check out the AAA-diamond approved designation to ensure your hotel stay will be safe and clean. For Bryce, click here, and for Zion, click here.
Given growing concern about the Delta variant, AAA is reminding all travelers to make sure they understand all COVID-related travel restrictions, abide by local COVID-related guidelines and remain flexible in your planning.
