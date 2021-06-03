(WFSB) – Channel 3 is starting a new series called Destination: Summer to help you plan some summer fun.
Each week, we will give you an idea for a day trip, a weekend trip, and a vacation destination that won’t break the bank.
To help us, Amy Parmenter from AAA is giving some ideas of places to head to this summer.
If you’re looking for a unique destination for a day trip, you can go lobster fishing! Fish’N Tales Adventures offers lobster fishing in Newport, Rhode Island.
If you want to get away for a weekend, Hersheypark and Dutch Wonderland in Pennsylvania are great places to go with the family! There are even discount tickets for AAA members.
For a longer vacation, Alaska Cruising is back, with departures beginning mid-July. There are several cruises to choose from and your reservation can be made through AAA.
If you’re planning a road trip this summer, AAA has a website to help people plan.
