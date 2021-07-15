(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
For a day trip, Six Flags New England just over the border in Agawam, MA is the place to be. It’s a day filled with fun, offering rides and a waterpark for those looking to stay cool in the summer sun.
AAA reminds travelers that planning ahead is key, and a day at Six Flags is no exception. Visitors should purchase their park tickets in advance, including parking. There is a discount for AAA Members as well.
For a weekend getaway, Head to Mohegan Sun! Get away to Mohegan Sun for an overnight or two that offers so much more than just gaming. Great restaurants, spa, golf, bowling, the hot summer fun’ concerts on the patio every Friday night (like this weekend is a Jimmy Buffet tribute band) and also this weekend the Mohegan Sun arena concert series opens with Air Supply.
If you want to get away with the family, Mohegan has an arcade just for kids. And there’s a discount for AAA members who book directly through the hotel. For more information, click here.
A more extravagant vacation would be Hawaii. Starting Thursday, those who are fully vaccinated in the United States may enter Hawaii without pre-travel testing or quarantine, so consider that your engraved invitation.
With lush greenery, sandy beaches, volcanoes, surfing, golf, Hawaii really has it all. It’s a bit of a distance, so you’ll want to go for at least a week, but it’s a trip that AAA can really customize to meet your needs and your budget.
For more info, click here.
