(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events, and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
AAA of Greater Hartford's Amy Parmenter said a recommended day trip would be to Sturbridge Village, just over the border in Massachusetts.
It provides an educational day of fun for a family getaway, as you step back in time and learn about New England living in the early 1800s.
“Throughout the village costumed staff bring to life daily chores such as churning butter or making shoes! You can picnic or purchase food in the village and – here’s the best part – admission to the village is free for kids through Labor Day,” she said.
For details, click here.
For a weekend getaway, head to Woodstock New York to revisit the 1960s.
“This is a great little hippie town that takes us back to the days of peace, love and flower power. The town itself has fabulous food and shopping and you are right in the heart of the Catskills so hiking, biking, walking, in a beautiful setting and some terrific live music venues as well,” Parmenter said.
When it comes to a revenge travel trip, head to Costa Rica. It’s one of AAA Travel’s more popular destination for its warmth and fun, but it’s also a bit different than your basic beach getaway.
“It can be rugged or luxurious depending on your interests. You can beach it, go ziplining or enjoy a river cruise. Just a great getaway for every budget,” Parmenter said.
For more about Costa Rica, click here.
AAA highly recommends working with a travel advisor to plan a trip, especially now as COVID related restrictions are tightening.
