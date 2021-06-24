(WFSB) - Eyewitness News is helping you plan some Summer fun during our Destination Summer series.
We're giving you ideas for a day trip, a weekend trip, and a vacation destination that won't break the bank.
Dianne Bourgoin from AAA joined Eyewitness News Thursday afternoon to give us some ideas.
She recommends spending the day touring the Thimble Islands. Reservations are must, though.
Looking for something a little different? Maybe a trip to the horse racing tracks in Saratoga Springs, New York is more your style.
For those looking for a longer vacation, AAA is now booking for Iceland.
You can stay in a local fishing village, go on a puffins cruise, enjoy the spectacular scenery, and hopefully, take in the beauty of the Northern Lights.
