(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
AAA of Greater Hartford’s Amy Parmenter said a unique destination for a day trip would be to go whale watching in Plymouth, MA with Captain John’s Whale Watching. For details, click here.
A long weekend getaway option is Stowe, VT. There’s plenty to do, including ziplining, hiking, riding a gondola to the mountain top, and more.
For a longer getaway, there’s a new rail trip offering a different kind of experience.
There is summer availability for a ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip, with three, five, or six-night options. For more info, click here.
