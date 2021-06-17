(WFSB) -- Channel 3’s Destination: Summer series continues to feature day trips, events and other attractions all across the state and beyond.
When it comes to a unique destination for a day trip, AAA of Greater Hartford’s Amy Parmenter said to check out Storm King.
She said it’s an amazing outdoor art center with huge lawn sculptures. You can walk the grounds or rent bikes and also picnic in a beautiful setting.
Discount options for tickets, including discounts for first responders, are highlighted on their website, which can by found by clicking here.
Looking to get away? A visit to New York City is an option, and it’s always quieter in the summertime.
You can take the circle line tour around Manhattan, and more attractions can be found at AAA.com, like things for children, walking tours, and restaurants.
The key is to plan ahead. For details, click here.
For a longer vacation, AAA recommends Ireland, especially with direct flights from Bradley.
For details from AAA, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.