HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Shotspotter system detection led police in Hartford to investigate a late night shooting.
Police said the system showed shots being fired in the area of 5 Fales St. just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was only identified as a male in his 20s, was brought to a local hospital for treatment.
Hartford police said they major crimes and crime scene detectives are investigating the case.
