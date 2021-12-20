NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are back in New Canaan as part of their ongoing search for a missing mother.

State police were seen at Waveny Park, a place they've searched in the past.

"[The] Connecticut State Police western district major crimes detectives are following up on previous investigative information pertaining to the Jennifer Dulos homicide investigation," state police said in a news release. "Detectives are searching in the area of Waveny Park in New Canaan. This is being done out of an abundance of caution to explore every avenue related to the case. These follow-ups are standard procedure as our detectives thoroughly investigate any and all leads."

Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping her children off at school.

Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.

State police suspected she was murdered in her home.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder, though a body was never found.

Fotis Dulos later killed himself in January 2020.

State police first searched Waveny Park back in 2019 when Jennifer Dulos disappeared. Her car was found on Lapham Road, not far from it.