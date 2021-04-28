SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) -- State narcotics detectives and Seymour police arrested a man accused of illegally growing marijuana.
Police arrested 49-year-old Adrian Stock after they executed a narcotics search warrant at a property on Squantuck Road in Seymour.
At the property, detectives seized over 100 marijuana plants. Additionally, several items, including grow lights, fertilizer, fans, ballasts, and pottery, were located, dismantled, and rendered inoperable by detectives.
Police also collected thousands of rounds of ammunition, 10 rifles, 11 lower receivers, seven handguns, and over 100 high capacity magazines.
Police also said an 8-year-old child was present when they arrived. Several firearms were found near the child’s toys.
Stock was arrested and charged with operating a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana greater than 1 kilo, and risk of injury.
He was held on a $100,000 bond.
