FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - For the second day in a row, state police returned to a property in Farmington that was once owned by the prime suspect in the disappearance of a New Canaan mother.
Wednesday morning, an excavator was spotted at Fotis Dulos' old Mountain Spring Road property.
State police first returned to the property on Tuesday morning.
It’s been nearly one year since Fotis Dulos died following a suicide attempt at the Farmington home.
He was arrested in January of 2020 and charged with felony murder following the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.
The New Canaan mom was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019.
State troopers were seen Tuesday morning at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. in Farmington, one of the properties that was owned by Dulos' company the Fore Group.
Investigators were seen searching the property, including police K9s.
Several detectives were also seen digging holes in the backyard at one point in the afternoon, even using ground penetrating radar.
The excavator was gone by noon time, but a septic truck was at the property just minutes later. Police wouldn't say if the truck was related to the investigation or a possible sale of the home, but Drone3 captured video of police and the driver looking into the septic tank.
"Our main goal is to, again, work toward providing the family of Jennifer Dulos some closure and our detectives will continue to work tirelessly in the direction of doing so," said Trooper Josue Delorus, CT State Police Public Information Officer.
The home is currently up for sale for nearly $1.7 million.
Police said they are following up on old leads, but said there is no new information available at this time.
Back in early January of 2020, Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping. Jennifer Farber Dulos’ body was never found.
Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Additionally, Dulos’ civil attorney Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
On Jan. 28, 2020, Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at his Farmington home. He was set to appear at a bond hearing in Stamford court that day.
He was then flown to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, NY.
On Jan. 30, 2020, Dulos was declared dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The day Farber Dulos went missing, Fotis Dulos' phone pinged at both his home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, and the home on Mountain Spring Road.
The Dulos family once lived on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, but then Farber Dulos and the children left that home and moved to New Canaan. Fotis Dulos remain in the Jefferson Crossing home, which is just about a mile from Mountain Spring Road.
On the morning of May 24, 2019, investigators said they believed Dulos was "lying in wait" at Farber Dulos' New Canaan home.
During the investigation, it was reported that Dulos' DNA was found mixed with Jennifer's in the kitchen sink of her New Canaan home.
Later that day, Fotis and Troconis were allegedly seen on surveillance video, placing multiple garbage bags inside bins across the city of Hartford.
According to the arrest warrant, surveillance cameras picked up on what appears to be Fotis' truck, saying "a black Ford Raptor truck stopping at over 30 locations along a more than 4-mile stretch of Albany Avenue between Baltimore and Edward streets."
The five Dulos children are being cared for by Jennifer Farber Dulos' mother.
The story grabbed the attention of people across the state, and even the country.
Residents who live nearby said they just want closure.
"I hope they made some progress in this case. It's a long process, we know, but it's time to bring this to a level end and closure," said John Carusone, of Avon.
