HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers who typically use exit 28 off I-91 north in Hartford should be aware of a detour that will be in place starting Wednesday.
As part of the I-91 Charter Oak Bridge Project, the exit will be closed for two years starting Wednesday.
There will be major construction, including lowering the southbound routes 5/15 under I-91.
There will also be detour signs in place, and drivers will have to take exit 29 and cross over the Charter Oak Bridge to get back to routes 5/15 south.
For more information on the project, click here.
