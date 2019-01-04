NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A detour was set up in North Canaan Friday morning after a car was hit by a train.
The collision happened in the area of Main Street, also known as Route 44, according to State Rep. Brian Ohler.
A detour was set up at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 7, and Route 44 and Railroad Street.
State police said the collision was very minor and no injuries were reported.
