Connecticut State Troopers are urging drivers to take detours after they said a “serious” crash took place on Route 44 on Saturday afternoon.
Police are reporting serious to life-threatening injuries in the two-car crash.
The crash took place at the intersection of Route 44 and Tucker Hill Rd.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.