BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of homeowners in Bristol celebrated a victory after a developer withdrew his plans to move forward on a controversial apartment complex.
A controversial apartment complex proposal went out with a whimper, but both sides will have to regroup because the developer plans to take another shot this summer.
A big crowd gathered inside Bristol Central High School’s auditorium. Hundreds of people booed a proposed new apartment complex in Bristol.
Developer Joe Naples said he wants to build 100 high end units in the neighborhood around Redstone Hill Road.
Neighbors fear the project would lead to too much traffic and even overcrowded schools.
“We just want to maintain the quality of the neighborhood. Everyone is welcome to our neighborhood all the time, we just need a safe neighborhood for our kids,” said Rob Parenti.
Opponents of the plan scored a victory. Naples’ attorney withdrew a zoning change application during the meeting. He says the process was poisoned by misinformation.
The former zoning chair even stepped down after the developed said he showed biased behavior against the proposal.
“We decided to step back and come back giving everybody a clean slate,” said Tim Furey, attorney for Naples.
Furey says this is not the end of the proposal. Naples plans to discuss the project with the public over the next few months and then re-apply for the zoning change. He says social media rumors that the new apartments will target low income renters is simply not true.
“It’s their homes, they have a right to speak in defense of their home ownership. I’m in favor of that, however, what I’m not in favor of is rich us, poor them,” Furey said.
Neighbors like Rob Parenti says their beef with the project isn’t about money, it’s about the size of the proposed apartment complex. He believes a compromise is possible, but if Naples offers a similar plan again, it will once again not be warmly received.
“We are going to be ready. The one thing I can thank Mr. Naples and Mr. Furey for is bringing entire neighborhoods and streets together in opposition to this,” Parenti said.
Furey says he doesn’t know exactly when they will re-apply, but it should happen before the end of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.