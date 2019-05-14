NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The governor and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection are applauding legislation that gives the ‘okay’ for the development of off-shore wind in Connecticut.
The bill passed in the state House on Tuesday afternoon, and now goes to the state Senate.
Supporters say it'll help Connecticut deliver zero carbon renewable energy.
“Energy & electricity is not a partisan issue. We have to do whatever we can to make sure people in the state of Connecticut have what they need to operate businesses and homes and to move forward into next generation of energy,” said Republican State Senator Paul Formica.
Earlier this month, Governor Ned Lamont announced the state is working on a deal that will re-develop New London’s state pier into a world class, state of the art port facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.