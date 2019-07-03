HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s been an important week for the City of Hartford.
Tuesday, a jury found the city was justified in firing Centerplan, the company hired to build Dunkin’ Donuts Park and develop the area around it.
This means the city can now move forward.
Dunkin’ Donuts Park is doing well despite its rough beginning.
The plan all along was to develop the area and now that can happen. There’s also more good news for the capitol city.
The Hartford Yard Goats are now playing their third season in their new stadium.
Getting to this point was rough as the city fired Centerplan before the stadium was finished because of delays and shoddy work.
Centerplan sued the city, but a jury found the firing justified and now the city is back on track, building the next phase of the project.
“We are really looking forward to the opportunity developing all the stuff that’s around us right now,” said Erik Johnson, Hartford Development Services.
Erik Johnson, the city’s Director for Development Services says the entire area around the ballpark, four parcels of land, will be developed into apartments and retail space.
“Yes, if you build it they will come, and I think Hartford is a more dynamic place than people give it credit for,” Johnson said.
Also happening downtown, is a big boost for the city’s XL Center. Now that UConn has re-joined the Big East, season tickets sales and renewals are up, which means more revenue.
The antiqued area needs major renovations.
“We are hoping this will lead to a greater interest in a public private partnership because now we have something that has gravitas,” said Susan Hapgood, Capitol Region Development Authority.
The XL Center gets roughly 600,000 people a year. The Big East games could bring an additional 100,000 people.
As for phase two of the development project around the stadium, that could start at the end of this year and is expected to take about five years to complete.
