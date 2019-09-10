AVON, CT (WFSB) – Plans to build homes in one Avon neighborhood have been voted down.
On Tuesday night, the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted against the controversial proposal to build dozens of homes on Nod Road.
The plan faced major backlash from residents, who created a group call “Save Nod Road” in an effort to preserve wildlife in the area.
